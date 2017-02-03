Islamabad

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Saqr Bin Mubarak Al Mansori handed over 10 state-of-the-art ambulances to Abdul Qadir Baloch, minister for states and Frontier Regions, elected member of Federal Parliament from Kharan, as a gift from Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar to the residents of Baluchistan to help elevating the level of health services in the province in general and Kharan and Washuk in particular, says a press release.

The event of the handing over was organised at the Balochistan House here. During the ceremony, the Qatari ambassador, praised the brotherly relations between the two nations and the eagerness to develop it even more in different fields. From his side, Abdul Qadir Baloch, expressed thanks and appreciations for the gift of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, that will have a good will gesture that will reflect on developing the health services in the province.

