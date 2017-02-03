Islamabad

The sub-committee of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms (PCER) Wednesday failed to create consensus on the proposal of amendment in articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution to bring them into their original shape after backing out of the PTI.

In the meeting of the committee was held on Wednesday with its head Law Minister Zahid Hamid in the chair. The PPP and ANP were supporting restoration of articles 62 and 63 to its original shape as envisioned in the Constitution of 1973.

In a press talk after the meeting, Law Minister Zahid Hamid said consensus could not be reached in the meeting on the proposal of amending articles 62 and 63. However, the PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar said the PPP’s position is clear that it will continue to oppose these articles and will support it restoration in original shape. “The PPP position is clear that it will not support these articles in the constitution which are product of dictatorial rule,” he added.

The committee also failed to create consensus on a proposal to impose bar on contesting the election on more than one seats. However, there was consensus that the caretaker cabinet will not have more than 10 ministers. It was also decided to discuss in the next meeting whether there was a need of a caretaker government to hold the general elections.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Zahid Hamid said the PPP and PTI backed out of amendment in articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution despite giving the proposal earlier.

He said the committee will start drafting of the constitutional package needed for bringing electoral reforms.

When contacted, the PPP legislator Shahzia Mari, who attended the meeting, categorically denied that the PPP backed out of its stance of restoring articles 62 and 63. “It’s the PPP’s principled stance that amendments that were introduced in the dictatorial rule of General Ziaul Haq be removed.

She said it was the PPP’s proposal which was given to the committee two years back and at that time the government was not ready to touch it. “The PPP will support any move to restore articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution,” she said.

Shazia Mari said though the PTI has changed its position on a ground that the government wanted to amend these articles in the current political scenario, yet the PPP’s position is clear that these articles should be restored to original position.

