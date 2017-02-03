Islamabad: The Governing Body of National Press Club Islamabad in its meeting gave approval of five-member committee to finalise the health insurance policy of NPC members. The committee would also collect update on the advertisement of newspapers and the other relevant issues. Another vigilance committee has also been constituted to monitor NPC disciplinary affairs, says a press release.

The meeting was held at National Press Club with President of NPC Shakeel Anjum in the chair. The Secretary NPC presented the agenda of the meeting. The committee constituted to work on health insurance would comprise Shakeela Jalil, Nokhaiz Sahi, Fauzia Rana and Memoona Arif.

In the meeting it was decided that the disciplinary committee would be comprising Ahmad Nawaz, Izhar Khan Niazi, Sheraz Gerdezi, Bashir Chaudhry, Amir Butt, Tariq Ali Virk and Mudasar Chaudhry and later on the numbers of the committee will be extended. The Governing Body approved stickers for all vehicles entering NPC parking area and no one can use parking area for stay there. The vigilance committee will ensure the implementation by doing random visit of the parking area. NPC parking will be equipped with CCTV cameras and proper lighting necessary for security. In governing Body meeting it was also decided to formulate a committee to deal with the harassment cases faced by women journalists in media industry. This committee will work under the chairmanship of senior vice president Asif Bhatti and Vice president Myra Azam would be member of this committee.

0



0







NPC forms committee to finalise health insurance policy for journalists was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183614-NPC-forms-committee-to-finalise-health-insurance-policy-for-journalists/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NPC forms committee to finalise health insurance policy for journalists" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183614-NPC-forms-committee-to-finalise-health-insurance-policy-for-journalists.