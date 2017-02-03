Rawalpindi: The day care centres have so far been established in only five girls colleges out of total thirty one in the Rawalpindi district despite the fact that it is necessary to establish such centres in all public sector offices including colleges and universities in line with Punjab Women Empowerment Package.

The colleges where the day care centres have been established included Government Degree College for Girls (Kahuta), Government Post Graduate College (Satellite Town), Government Degree Girls College (Rehmatabad), Government Degree College (Kalar Syedan) and Government Girls College (Tench Bhatta).

Currently, there are 31 girls colleges in the district including five in Rawalpindi Cantonment; 14 in Rawal Town; 3 in Tehsil Gujar Khan; two each in Potohar Town, Tehsil Murree and Tehsil Taxila; and one each in Tehsil Kalar Syedan, Tehsil Kahuta and Tehsil Kotli Satian.

The Punjab Education Department in its reply maintained that Punjab Skills Development Fund, as per its mandate, has been financing training for developing skilled workforce for the day care centers.

"Day Care Centers are mandatory in all public sector offices (including universities, colleges, hospitals and other organizations) with 5 or more than 5 female employees," it said. It said Women Development Department in Punjab is providing help to all the public sector entities including colleges and universities in establishing day care centres in their respective premises.

0



0







Govt girls colleges lack day care centres was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183613-Govt-girls-colleges-lack-day-care-centres/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt girls colleges lack day care centres" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183613-Govt-girls-colleges-lack-day-care-centres.