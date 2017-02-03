Rawalpindi

On the directions of the Chief Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Dr. Saima Shah, the enforcement branch reinitiated grand operation against all type of temporary encroachments and confiscated large number of goods and items from the encroachers.

According to details provided by official spokesman, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood who is also media coordinator, following the orders of the judge of the High Court, the CEO Dr Saima Shah directed the Store Superintendent and head of Enforcement Branch, Hassan Jan to launch grand anti-encroachment drive on fresh note in different wards falling in the vicinity of the civic body.

Taking immediate action, Hassan Jan constituted a team of enforcement cell which launched operation in areas of Saddar bazaar, Ahata Methu Khan, Kashmir Road, Bank Road, Tench Bhatta, Kamalabad, Chungi No 22, Peoples Colony and removed all kind of temporary encroachments besides confiscating their valuables, goods and items which were placed outside the limited area of shops creating traffic hurdles and hardships for the passers-by.

However, according to Hassan Jan, the grand operation was initiated w.e.f. from January 01 and continued till to date. During operations the encroachers showed resistance particularly from the area of Peoples Colony, However, with the assistance of the police force, the enforcement staff carried out successful operations.

According to him over the last one month operation starting from January 01, 2017 till to date the enforcement branch confiscated over 432 hand carts, 1,051 counter tables and other items, 48 engines and spare parts. Besides confiscating items and goods of encroachers , the enforcement cell through its Judicial magistrate imposed huge fines from the people who established encroachments in different parts of RCB wards. An amount of Rs4,76,080 have been recovered from the first day of fresh anti encroachment drive, he added.

The grand anti encroachment operation is continued on regular basis and no leniency is shown while taking action against encroachers, he told.

To a question, Hassan Jan stated that action is not taken only against cart pushers but the enforcement branch remove temporary encroachments as well placed and displayed outside the limited areas by the shopkeepers.

