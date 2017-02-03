LAHORE

PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the Opposition parties must raise voice on all platforms irrespective of any differences in their ranks.

He said that PTI had always exercised democratic and constitutional right to raise voice. He said accountability would establish the rule of law and supremacy of constitution in the country.

He said that merit, good governance and justice had disappeared from the country.

Talking to different delegations in his office on Thursday, the former Punjab governor said weak system of accountability was creating chaos and anarchy in the country. Real democracy and free and fair accountability are the need of the hour, he observed.

