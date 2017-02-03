Man kills sister for ‘honour’

LAHORE

A mother of three was killed by her brother for 'honour' while another woman and a man were also injured in the firing in the Lower Mall area on Thursday.

The victim (S) was married to Muhammad Hassan. She allegedly had developed relationship with another person and eloped with him. She returned on intervention of a political figure. On the day of the incident, a meeting of the victim’s family and her in-laws and others was going on when her brother arrived there and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, three people, including his sister, suffered injuries. They were shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced S dead. The injured were identified as Munnawar Bibi, aunt of the victim and her cousin Adnan. The accused fled from the scene.

Police teams collected forensic evidences from the crime scene and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. An FIR has been registered against the suspect.

cylinder explosion: Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a hotel at Nawab Town on Thursday.

Edhi officials said that a gas cylinder exploded with a sudden blast in a private restaurant. The valuables caught fire. Nearby people started extinguishing it and called rescue teams. Rescue teams controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said the OPC is vigorously pursuing the complaints of expatriate Pakistanis to help protect their legal rights. Chairing a meeting, he said that OPC had developed a proactive and efficient institutional mechanism to provide formal support to the complainants so that they could live peacefully abroad. He said that the commission was working on fast track basis and half of the received complaints had already been addressed.

Afzaal Bhatti said that the district overseas Pakistanis committees were also playing an active role in settling the issues of overseas Pakistanis. OPC monitors the whole process electronically about the complaints, he added.

traffic: DIG Traffic Syed Ahmed Mobin on Thursday said that traffic move smoothly all over the City and no calls of traffic disruption and jams were received and traffic wardens were found busy on roads providing best facilities to the motorists all day.

He said traffic only slowed during protest demonstrations or rallies on main roads. According to details, a truck got stuck on Canal Road but it was towed away and its driver arrested. SP City Asif Siddique and DSP Mughalpura Zia Ullah, DSP Gulburg Munir Butt, DSP Model Town Arif Butt and traffic wardens reached the spot where traffic flow was disturbed and they ensured smooth flow of traffic.

Heavy vehicles: The DIG Traffic has warned that heavy vehicles would not be allowed to enter the Cty before 11PM and strict action would be taken against the violators.

He directed the transport companies to abide by the law in connection with the restriction.

marriage halls: LDA sealed nine marriage halls and a marquee at Harbanspura and Mughalpura along Canal Road here on Thursday.

Officials said the marriage halls and the marquee were constructed in violation of building bylaws. The minimum land required for setting up a marquee was eight kanals whereas at least four kanals land was necessary for constructing a marriage hall with two kanals of land for parking.

Officials added that none of the sealed wedding venues had fulfilled the conditions. The owners had illegally set up these ventures after getting approved plans for constructing residences or office buildings at the sites.

Crystal Marriage Hall, Sarena Banequet Hall, Saleem Marriage Hall, Blessing Marriage Hall, Mehal Marriage Hall, C View Marriage Hall, Marina Palace Marriage Hall, Alkhair Marriage Hall, New Marriage Hall and Shalimar Grand Marquee were sealed.

Meanwhile an under conduction Marriage Hall opposite to Harbanspura police station was also sealed by staff which was being converted illegally from residential house into marriage hall.

