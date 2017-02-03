LAHORE

The Punjab AIDS Control Programme will provide free medicine of hepatitis to all truck drivers testing positive during the ongoing screening drive in different cities of Punjab.

In a joint meeting of the Punjab AIDS Control and Hepatitis Control Programme in the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, it was decided that the programmes will synergize their programme and awareness strategies regarding HIV/AIDs and Hepatitis B and C. It was decided in the meeting that testing, diagnostic and reporting mechanism will be completely computerised. The meeting reviewed operational modalities for strengthening PCR testing mechanism including reporting and transportation of samples. The PACP representative said that Antiretroviral medicines for HIV/AIDS patients at HIV treatment were available for patients.

