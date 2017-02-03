Regional blood centres to be inaugurated next month

LAHORE

Newly-constructed Regional Blood Centres (RBCs), in collaboration with German Institution KFW (Safe Blood Transfusion Project) in Multan and Bahawalpur would be inaugurated on March 15.

The inaugural ceremony would be held in Multan. The Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan is expected to attend the function.

“The second phase of establishing RBCs would start from Faisalabad, where the ground-breaking ceremony of Regional Blood Centre would be held on March 14,” said Kh Salman Rafique, Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab, while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements of inaugural ceremony of the RBCs at Civil Secretariat, according to a handout issued here on Thursday. Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare Dr Sajid Mahmood Chohan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Salman Shahid, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Zafar Iqbal and the Country Coordinator of German Institute of Safe Blood Transfusion Project Zahid Mahmood and other representatives attended the meeting.

Kh Salman Rafique said that Regional Blood Transfusion Centres were being constructed at divisional level in phases. He said the project would help in provision of safe and healthy blood to the patients when needed. The minister said the blood banks of public sector hospitals at divisional level would be linked with the RBC concerned and an effective supply chain system also be placed for provision of screened blood to the attached hospitals. He said a directory of volunteer blood donors would also be compiled at divisional level.

He said a vigorous awareness campaign would be launched to sensitise the youngsters for donating blood for which elected public representatives and local governments would be taken on board. The meeting was informed that 3.78 kanals land had been allocated for the construction of RBC in Faisalabad for which a PC-I had also been sent to P&D Department.

PR team: Railways has taken notice of the removal of coal cargo from a hopper wagon that reached Sahiwal Coal Power Plant empty.

Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Javed Anwar chaired a meeting on the issue. In initial report it was declared that the coal was not theft. The CEO made an investigation team of grade 18 officers to further investigate the matter. Deputy COPS Goods, Deputy CME Carriage and Wagon and Director Coal Freight Transport Company will investigate the matter. In the meeting it was decided that PR will make Mughal Pura Workshop operation foolproof.

Meat sellers: Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said Punjab Food Authority has launched a crackdown on the culprits involved in selling of meat of dead and sick animals.

He said the meat sellers will have to follow the SOPs of Food Authority regarding cleanliness of their sale points. He said that Punjab Food Authority has wiped out all dirty and unhygienic environment from Tollinton Market Lahore. He expressed these views while talking to media during a visit to Tollinton Market on Thursday. The minister said: “It is our moral and religious responsibility to ensure cleanliness. With the cooperation of shopkeepers, the team of Food Authority has achieved a goal to convert a dirtiest market of Lahore into a clean market. The government will introduce “Safai” competition in other meat markets of the city.” During his visit, the minister showed serious displeasure over poor condition of sanitation system at Tollinton Market. He directed Wasa officials to step up working for early completion drainage system. Bilal Yasin said that due to poor sanitation conditions, shopkeepers and customers are facing problems. He directed the department concerned to complete construction work as soon as possible. During his visit, the minister visited a number of shops and asked about cleanliness and quality of meat.

PU: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that the university administration is taking comprehensive steps to improve standard of PhD synopses to strengthen and ensure quality of PhD programme.

He said this while charing a meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) on Thursday.

0



0







Regional blood centres to be inaugurated next month was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183605-Regional-blood-centres-to-be-inaugurated-next-month/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Regional blood centres to be inaugurated next month" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183605-Regional-blood-centres-to-be-inaugurated-next-month.