Lahore

Former judge, parliamentarian, secretary general of Pakistan People’s Party and twice president of Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Barrister Malik Saeed Hassan passed away on Thursday after protracted illness at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

His funeral prayer was offered at Jamia Masjid of Nisar Colony, Sarwar Road, Lahore Cantt.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, other sitting judges and former judges, LHCBA President Rana Zia Abdur Rehman, Executive Committee Chairman Ahsan Bhoon, member of Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi, Senator Kazim Khan, former member Punjab Bar Council Shahid Mehmood Bhatti, ex-Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehood Kasuri and people from all walks of life attended the funeral. He was laid to rest at Cavalry Ground graveyard. The Qul ceremony will be held on Saturday at 1.30PM at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

