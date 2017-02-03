LAHORE

Former PPP secretary information Faisal Mir has praised party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for sagaciously pleading the case of Pakistanis in the United States in turbulent circumstances.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Faisal Mir said the government of Pakistan, the adviser on foreign affairs and even Imran Khan, who claimed to be a leader, were silent over anti-Muslim policies of US President Donald J Trump.

Faisal Mir said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested the case of Pakistanis abroad like his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said the PPP had raised just demand of appointing a full-fledged foreign minister for representing Pakistan in the world.

