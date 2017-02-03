LAHORE

All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has claimed victory in the nationwide referendum held by secret ballot.

The hundreds of workers belonging to Wapda and electricity distribution, national transmission and generation companies held a mass rally to commemorate the victory. It is claimed that union won the election by securing the largest number of votes held at 331 polling stations all over the country including all provinces and Islamabad. The union had also won last referendum held on 29 May, 2013 with thumping majority. Other trade unions namely Pakistan Wapda Workers Pegham Union, Pakistan Wapda Employees Insaf Union and Pakistan Wapda Pasban Union got very limited votes. Pakistan Wapda Pegham Employees Union was defeated consecutively in the five nationwide referendums held earlier, it is further claimed. At the rally, veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed General, secretary of the union, thanked the workers for casting their votes in favour of the union. The workers gathered from the various parts of the city on Nisbat Road Lahore in front of Labour Hall and chanted slogans long live Pakistan and workers unity and their struggle. Khurshid Ahmed declared that the democratic trade union movement in every society plays a key role to maintain and strengthen social democratic system and promotes social justice He declared this nationwide referendum was held today sixth time symbolises the victory of democratic forces in the county. He added that the union has been making every effort to raise the productivity of the national public utilities Wapda, electricity and help to overcome loadshedding and promotion of the welfare of the workers in the national public utility and ensure better quality of their lives and had been able to prevent the privatisation of the national electricity public utility twice consecutively in the year 2013 and 2016 through concreted struggle of the working class.

seminar: A seminar on black day against the government was held at Lahore Press Club on Thursday.

Workers from PIA, power organisation, Steel Mills, Railways, PTCL, and Pakistan Post Office, Punjab Teacher Union, YDA, Paramedics, PYA and PIPLA participated in the seminar. Dr Waleed Ahmed paid tribute to two workers of PIA, who were killed, and dozens of other protesters were injured on February 2, 2016.

