‘Increase minority seats in PA’

LAHORE

Punjab Minorities and Human Rights Minister Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said minorities have played a pivotal role in the creation and development of Pakistan.

The Punjab government will adopt coordinated strategy with consultation of all stakeholders concerned for increasing seats of minorities in the Punjab Assembly as well as welfare and solution of their problems through Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill.

He stated this in an advocacy seminar organised by National Minority Rights Network (NMRN) regarding the electoral reforms and Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill on Thursday. American Consulate for human rights Robert Crimson, members parliament from opposition and government Shehzad Munshi, Kanji Ram, Dr Farzana, Saadia Sohail Rana, Joice Rophen Juiceless, Father Frances Gulzar, pastor Shahid Meraj, religious leaders and representatives from different NGOs and civil society participated in the seminar.

Khalil Tahir said that it has become pertinent to increase the special seats of minorities in the provincial assembly in accordance with the exact and authentic facts and figures regarding minority population so that they could be provided better facilities and legislation regarding protection of their rights could be made so as to create positive image of the country in the comity of nations.

MPAs Shehzad Munshi, Saadia Sohail Rana and religious leaders from minorities stressed the need to increase special seats of minorities through electoral reforms as population has increased in last few decades which need to increase the opportunities and facilities for the vulnerable segments of the minorities’ ratio.

Convener NMRN Sajid Christopher said the number of seats for parliamentarians was increased in Musharraf tenure for national and provincial assembly however no such increase has been made for the minorities’ parliamentarians since 1985.

MPA Shehzad Munshi, who has presented the bill for Minorities Rights Commission in Punjab Assembly, said all members of the assembly Muslims, Christians or from any other religion are agreed to approve this important bill so as to make possible to provide equal rights to minorities and enhance the opportunities of progress and prosperity for minorities in the province.

He stressed the need to pass the Minorities Rights Commission Punjab Bill as it has already been passed in Sindh and KPK. Minister Minorities Khalil Tahir Sandhu highlighted the efforts of the Punjab government to promote the rights of minorities such as implementation of 5 percent quota of jobs in all the government departments in the province.

trade deficit: Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment (IC&I) Sheikh Alauddin has said liberal imports policy of Pakistan is increasing trade deficit which needs to be controlled amid IMF’s warnings.

Addressing a meeting held at the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) on Thursday, he said Belarus had shown expressed keen interest in business collaborations with the Punjab government and a delegation was expected to visit Belarus to assess the potential areas of mutual interest for both the parties.

The meeting was arranged to review the proposed visit of the CM in wake of Punjab’s joint venture with Belarus in CPEC and was attended among others by the Punjab Minister for Planning & Development Malik Nadeem Kamran, head of PBIT and higher officers.

The minister argued that such visits could be fruitful only if Pakistan’s exports are balanced with the imports of the other country. He said: “Our policies must revolve around selling and not around buying. We are already losing our exports and facing rapid closure of local industry. Isn’t a matter of grave concern that we import flowers from Netherlands and apples from New Zealand? Indian traders come here and sell their products. Our women buy Indian products like hotcakes? We need to change the mindset of our trader and consumer too. If we want to make Pakistan economically viable, we need to decrease our trade deficit significantly that would be possible if we strengthen our industry for yielding cheap and quality products. Further all trade must be channelised through banks. Presently, people import goods worth billions of rupees from abroad but nobody bothers to ask them about the source of money.”

Alauddin regretted over not following the comparison sheets in CPEC. He warned it might further damage the local industry. He also opined that Belarus made Russian Tractor was outdated and heavier to meet the present needs of Pakistani farmers so some other useful areas must be explored for proposed joint venture.

Malik Nadeem Kamran opined that it was useless to visit Belarus without a comprehensive homework. He suggested that before reaching a final decision, a feedback must be taken from the officers who had already visited Belarus in this connection.

