LAHORE

Customs officials Thursday submitted to FIA one year’s import record of four pharmaceutical companies supplying stents to Mayo Hospital.

According to FIA sources, the customs officials led by Lahore chief appraiser along with other officials concerned submitted to FIA a complete import record of Pak Punjab Cardex Medical System, Boston Scientific, Pak Punjab Cardex Medical System, AM System and Saving Life Technologies (SLT) Lahore.

All these companies had won the bidding in June 2016 and were supplying stents to Mayo Hospital.

Later, during FIA’s investigation, it emerged that three out of four companies are not registered with DRAP and all the four companies were supplying smuggled stents (a duty-free medical device) to the hospital. It may be relevant to mention here that FIA is investigating implanting of alleged unregistered stents to cardiac patients in Lahore against exuberant prices.

PGMI: Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Ghiasun Nabi Tayyab has directed the medical superintendent to improve administrative affairs of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences by enhancing efficiency.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) principal ordered him to post administrative doctors in all the three shifts in addition to monitoring the punctuality and performance of the employees. He also stressed the administration to conduct surprise visits to various departments occasionally.

The principal issued the directions while conducting a surprise inspection of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences, according to a press release issued here on Thursday. He was accompanied by MS Dr Ghulam Sabir and other administrative doctors.

Prof Dr Ghiasun Nabi expressed his annoyance over the display of unnecessary papers at nursing counter. He also directed the officers to ensure one attendant for one patient policy.

He ordered the security guards to ensure that there was not enroachments on the service lane.

NAVTTC: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema visited different technical training institutes in Lahore on Thursday and met with students in their workshops and classrooms.

The principals of the institutes gave briefing to him on the courses in their respective institutes.

Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema had a detailed meeting with the teachers of the institutes and instructed them to enhance modern training techniques and improve training environment.

0



0







Stents import record submitted to FIA was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183598-Stents-import-record-submitted-to-FIA/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Stents import record submitted to FIA" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183598-Stents-import-record-submitted-to-FIA.