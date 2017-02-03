LAHORE

The country’s biggest book fair “Lahore International Book Fair-2017” featuring some 275 local and foreign publishers started at Expo Center here on Thursday.

The five-day book fair, with free entry during all days of the event, attracted hundreds of book lovers on the first day. The fair was inaugurated by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani who also visited different stalls.

The minister appreciated the organisers of the book fair, saying that such events played an important role in promoting the habit of book reading among the public.

He commended the presence of youth at the venue. He said books promoted healthy social behavior in society by sensitising the readers about positive aspects of life. Almost all the participating publishers are offering special discount on books ranging from 20 to 50 percent and in some cases even more. The spacious venue offers thousands of books on a variety of topics under one roof.

“This is literally a world of books”, commented one of the visitors, Fareeha while sharing her excitement about the book fair. “On top of this, substantial discount on books is another attraction,” she added.

Another visitor, Faisal, said, “Here are books for everyone, including children and added “Even here is a food court!” A stall owners said the response on the first day had been amasing, especially in the evening. “Such day long events usually see overwhelming response in evenings or on weekends when employed people come with families taking advantage of holidays,” he said.

The 31st Lahore International Book Fair 2017 has been organised by the Lahore International Book Fair (LIBF) Trust in collaboration with Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. LIBF Trust administrator Saleem Malik said the LIBF book fair was an annual event which had been nurturing a very positive activity over the years. He, however, regretted that there was no ownership of such a healthy activity from the government. “There is no sponsor and the rent we pay for the venue is the same charged from those holding exhibition of diamonds/jewellery,” he said.

Saleem Malik said, held in February each year, the LIBF book fair was herald of spring and suggested that the Punjab government could own this book fair as part of its annual spring festival. “The government can at least provide the venue on subsidised rates,” he added. The book fair will continue till February 6 from 10AM to 10 PM.

0



0







Book Fair attracts hundreds was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183595-Book-Fair-attracts-hundreds/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Book Fair attracts hundreds" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183595-Book-Fair-attracts-hundreds.