LAHORE

Several new schemes for Punjab specifically Southern Punjab were approved in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to review the progress of annual development projects 2016-17, here Thursday.

According to a handout, addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that numerous mega welfare schemes worth Rs550 billion were carried out in the province to improve people's living standard and our prioritised sectors were education, health, agriculture and social sector. He said that all-out resources had been allocated to provide basic necessities of life to the people. He said the Punjab government had decided to apportion more funds for the development and progress of Southern Punjab which would hopefully bring prosperity there. Clean water is basic right of every citizen and the Punjab government is vigilant to provide them their basic right for which it had initiated clean water programme in six tehsils of South Punjab, he added.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to complete development projects in stipulated period and also to speed up the ongoing schemes of provision and drainage of water in the province. Directing fast pace for non-functional water provision schemes, he said that billions of rupees funds distributed for South Punjab would be spent on water, education, health and infrastructure projects. He said that fourth phase of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme had been initiated and these under-construction high quality roads of thousands of kilometers once completed would facilitate rural population in the best possible way.

He directed to make every possible effort for timely completion of University of Engineering and Technology, Rahimyar Khan which will help for skill development of thousands of students there. He said that interest-free loan had provided relief to small cultivators. He boasted that their development schemes were self-explanatory precedents of standard, transparency and high speed. He said that we are guardians of these national resources and it is ensured that every penny of it has been spent honestly for the welfare of nation.

