‘Alienated’ victims cry foul as German contractor completes payments

As survivors and families of the Baldia factory fire incident protested for being left out of the process of compensation money distribution, German company KiK Textilien and the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research signed an agreement on Thursday marking the completion of compensatory payments.

The contract was signed by Piler executive director Karamat Ali and Patrick Zahn, the CEO of German company KiK Textilien und Non-Food GmBH.

However, families of victims of the factory fire in a meeting held at the office of the National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) while appreciating the agreement expressed displeasure over KiK management’s ‘indifference' towards the affected.

They also staged a protest outside the press club to get the German company’s officials to meet with families of the victims and hear out their demands.

The tragic incident had claimed lives of over 255 workers and injured 55 others in what was stated the country’s worst factory incident, on September 11, 2012.

The German company had for an immediate disbursement of monetary compensation paid $1 million to Piler, which was distributed by a judicial commission.

However, under an agreement signed with Piler in December 2012, besides the immediate relief, the KiK was obliged to pay a long-term compensation to the victims’ families.

To fulfil that agreement, the German company had signed an agreement with the ILO in 2016 to provide US$ 5.15 million.

The papers signed now was to ensure that the contract signed with the ILO was fulfilled.

Receiving of the amount was confirmed by ILO’s country director Ingrid Christensen, at a presser held following the signing of Thursday’s agreement.

She said the amount was received at the end of December, and that a mechanism to disburse the amount was currently being chalked out.

“The ILO is working on implementation modalities, oversight mechanism and establishment of a trust fund,” she said.

The country director hoped that within three months the ILO would be able to disburse the funds.

She pointed out that both the German and Pakistan governments had approached the ILO to facilitate the compensation process.

Based on the principles of ILO Convention 121 (employment injury benefits) the ILO facilitated a deal between KiK, IndustriAll and Clean Clothes Campaign under which the KiK was to provide $5.15 million as additional compensation to the victims’ families.

The German company’s CEO Patrick Zahn, said the company has fulfilled its commitments.

“No amount of money will bring back the beloved or undo make the incident. But money can help in dealing with the consequences of the accident.”

He said his company would continue with its procurement business in Pakistan and would launch a building safety plan.

“We want to encourage our suppliers to take safety of their factory buildings seriously. We want to help them in their efforts and have thus, offered all our suppliers an initial evaluation of their status quo with regard to building safety, electrical safety and fire protection.”

However, he clearly stated that the responsibility for safety of the factory remains with the owners, and not with the KiK.

Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali appreciated KiK and ILO’s contribution for the agreement.

Ali said the German textile company had itself approached Piler and offered to compensate the victims.

German Consul General Rainer Schmiedchen and Employers Federation of Pakistan President Majyd Aziz also spoke at the event.

Victims protest

The Baldia factory fire survivors and families of victims albeit welcoming the international agreement staged a protest outside the press club and also met at the NTUF’s office.

The protestors complained that despite being present in Pakistan, the German company did not take the victims onboard in the payment dispensation process, nor made any contact with them.

The victims demanded that NTUF, representing the victims since the incident, be included in the committee to oversee the compensation disbursement process. They expressed reservations over the plan to distribute the money through the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, for they were corrupt to the core.

The compensation was demanded to be given to the affected people in lump sum through the Sindh High Court, as in the past.

The affected members reiterated that any decision taken without them would not be acceptable.

Appreciating the ILO, CCC, IGU and NTUF’s efforts, the protestors said they should be taken onboard in the later process as well for it to be transparent.

The protestors further stated that the ongoing lawsuit, on the other hand, advocates the obligation on the part of the clothing companies to address and redress the pain and suffering, and implement workers' safety rules and regulations throughout the chain they use to acquire their garments.

The agreement has nothing to do with the case. The court hearing the matter, had already in August 2016 accepted its jurisdiction, granting legal aid to the claimants.

Currently, the court is examining whether the KiK could be held accountable for the lack of workers safety at the Baldia factory. A delegation of victims will be leaving for Germany again to pursue their case in the mid of this year. The meeting was also attended by CCC representative Ben Vanpeperstraete as he apprised the victims of the compensation agreement and its due course.

