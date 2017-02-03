Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has directed the medical and health services department to make necessary efforts to bring improvement in the provision of better medical facilities to the citizens.

Presiding over a meeting with the medical superintendents of the KMC-run medical institutions, he directed the medical officers to submit plans of development schemes on a priority basis.

The meeting was also attended by Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Municipal Commissioner Dr Badar Jameel and medical and health services director Sr Dr Muhammad Ali Abbasi.

The mayor also directed the financial advisor to immediately arrange for funds so that the condition of hospitals could be improved.

The medical superintendents informed the mayor about the problems being faced by them, highlighting delay in completion of regular procedures and other matters.

The mayor directed the medical services director to speed up such matters and prepare a complete list of the problems of these institutions. He said all this should be presented in the next meeting.

Akhtar motivated them to work with dedication and use their willpower. “If you feel any difficulty, you can directly contact me or the deputy mayor,” he told the medical superintendents.

It was also decided in the meeting that the washrooms and toilets of the KMC hospitals would be repaired on an urgent basis.

