Consul General of France Francois Dallorso called on Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar at his office on Thursday.

The mayor welcomed the French consul on his arrival at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building and presented him a memento.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under discussion. The mayor apprised the French consul general of the development works and future plans for the city.

He said all these were aimed at providing better municipal facilities to people of Karachi. The visiting consul general expressed good wishes for the development activities.

