Civic depts be given under mayor’s control, Waseem tells commission

If there is to be any improvement in the functioning of Karachi’s municipal departments, their control must be transferred to the city mayor. Only when that is done could the mayor be held responsible and accountable for their performance and issues.

These were Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar’s comments at Thursday’s hearing of the judicial commission constituted to probe Sindh’s water and sanitation issues.

Mayor Akhtar said there was a shortage of potable water in Karachi and the poor distribution system further aggravated the situation as the city’s tail areas were not receiving any supply.

He also highlighted the unchecked construction of high-rises and multi-storey buildings as a contributing factor to the city’s water and sanitation problems. The mayor stated that no government body was monitoring the illegal growth of these high-rises and the Sindh Building Control Authority was approving building plans without proper water and sanitation arrangements.

Akhtar also identified illegal hydrants as one of the main causes for Karachi’s water shortage.

On sanitation issues, he submitted that the sewerage system of the city had gone from bad to worse and, as a result, a number of roads and streets can been seen inundated with sewage.

He said that drains have been encroached upon and no notice was being taken against any one and, if at all, action was only being taken against the poor and the rich were easily exonerated. The mayor cited the example of a private university which, according to him, has been built on encroached land of the Neher-e-Khayyam.

He stated that the departments concerned with municipal services were working independently of any central command. Akhtar suggested that all these departments be placed under the control of the city mayor to bring about an improvement, as only then could the mayor be held responsible for their functioning.

The petitioner, Shahab Usto, pointed out that at the time when Mustafa Kamal was the city’s mayor, a certain agreement was executed between the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the now defunct City District Government Karachi as a result of which certain plots allocated for treatment plants were leased out illegally.

He said the city government be asked to submit its view in this regard, to which Mayor Akhtar undertook to file a statement on such point with specific references to the problems and potential solutions.

Pak Sarzameen Party leader Syed Hafeezuddin submitted that industries were being supplied water illegally in connivance with KWSB officials.

On the issue of illegal hydrants, DIG and SSP West submitted that illegal hydrants were running under the umbrella of the KWSB. They submitted that police took action against miscreants but KWSB officials were reluctant to come forward to register cases against the people involved in the illegal hydrant business.

The DIG West submitted that only eight FIRs were registered although, according to him, the problem was far more in scale and intensity.

Similarly, the DIG East submitted that police was taking action against illegal hydrants and three cases had been registered. Regarding the illegal lifting of sand from the Malir River, he said that police has registered 11 FIRs and assured the commission that check posts would be established to thwart the practice.

The comments by police officials were contested by the managing director of KWSB who submitted that it was the police that failed to act when water board officials registered complaints regarding operation of illegal hydrants.

To this, the commission directed the DIG West to initiate action against illegal hydrants without waiting for any complaint by the KWSB.

Moreover, former president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Zubair Motiwala, submitted that combined effluent treatment plants were only the solution for industrial waste disposal. He said it was not feasible for every industrial unit to have treatment plants as many industries did not produce toxic effluent. Thus, he said, the order for treatment units could not be enforced across the board.

Also, representatives of DMC Central, East, West, South, Malir and Korangi have filed their statements on issue of solid waste management. The KMC commissioner sought time to submit a report with regards to alleged encroachment of 40 acres of land at a treatment plant in Mehmoodabad and another 50 acres of land allotted to KMC by the KWSB for residential purposes.

