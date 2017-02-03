Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government is working hard to develop the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone and complete the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway so that both projects could be included in the execution list of CPEC projects.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at the CM House on Thursday.

Zafar Mahmood, special envoy of Pakistan in Beijing, attended the meeting and discussed matters pertaining to the CPEC projects.

The other participants of the meeting included Transport Minister Syed Nasir Shah, ACS (Dev) M Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Transport Secretary Taha Farooqui and Energy Secretary Agha Wasif.

The chief minister said he had directed the chief secretary to convene a meeting of the Land Reserve Committee to reserve 1,000 acres for the Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji. “Once the land is reserved, a meeting of development committee would be convened to plan development of the zone,” he said and added that he had adopted a fast-track policy to develop the economic zone and by March the project would be sent to the CPEC projects executing committee.

Talking about the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), the chief minister said he had held a number of meetings on the project and Rs45 million had been provided to the transport department to conduct feasibility. The work on feasibility was in the final stage, he said.

The government was going to launch an anti-encroachment drive to remove encroachments from along the railway track, he said.

“We are going to install fences along the track of the circular railway so that work on this project could be started without any delay.”

The chief minister was informed that there were some NOC issues with the Shanghai Electric company in formally finalising the deal with K-Electric.

Shah assured the visiting envoy that he would support them as far as his government was concerned. “I would support them outrightly because they have to work with us and I am expecting huge investment by them in power generation to cater to the needs of the industrial sector of my city,” he said.

He said his government was going to develop one-window facilities for investment in Sindh. “We are also planning to organise an investment conference to highlight opportunities in the province,” he said.

Chairing a meeting in Karachi last month, the chief minister ordered the authorities to remove all encroachments to clear the KCR route.

He directed Karachi Commissioner Aijaz Khan to hold a meeting with all deputy commissioners and work out a plan to remove the encroachments and submit report. He directed ACS (Dev) Mohammad Waseem to coordinate with the federal government for issuing a sovereign guarantee.

