KARACHI: Bringing agro-based farming sector in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can help the agrarian country get at the top of its game, a statement said on Thursday.

“Owing to its enormous potential, agricultural cooperation between the two countries must be made a part of the CPEC, which is one of the biggest development-oriented projects the region has ever seen,” said Ahmad Jawad at Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

“For example, corporate farming is yet another area of possible mutual cooperation through viable joint ventures.” Jawad, who heads regional standing committee of the premier chamber, said the projects for technological support in the field of agriculture and farming sector research are worth-proposing.

“The government itself and all relevant stakeholders the country need to strengthen the agricultural sector through adequate investment in research,” the FPCCI official said underscoring the untapped potential of value-addition.

Jawad stressed equal attention for not only maintaining but also increasing per-acre yields by developing crops that are resistant to pests, diseases, and climate change related threats. “By improving the regulation of seed markets and introducing stronger incentives to encourage private investment in research and development, the sector can be transformed for the better,” he suggested.

He concluded the country’s tremendous agricultural potential could be tapped through investment and major reforms in sector. About 25 percent of Pakistan's agriculture accounts for about 21 percent of the GDP and employs about 43 percent of the labour force. Agriculture sector is the backbone of its economy and its development could help strengthen national economy and achieve the target of self-sufficiency.

0



0







Potential CPEC agro-JVs seen winning game was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183573-Potential-CPEC-agro-JVs-seen-winning-game/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Potential CPEC agro-JVs seen winning game" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183573-Potential-CPEC-agro-JVs-seen-winning-game.