Favouring foreign products leads to local joblessness

LAHORE: Jobs are created when local industries are facilitated and jobs are lost when the state policy favours foreign products over domestic producers; which in fact is happening in many sectors in Pakistan.

Local entrepreneurs in the recycling sector have not asked for any concessions or subsidies, but simply want facilitations similar to what the developed world provided their domestic producers.

Some of these entrepreneurs recycle PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles into polyester fibre; others have large LPG filling plants or produce processed poultry products. Each of these sectors is a victim of state policies that transfer jobs abroad.

Incidentally these sectors are not only saving precious foreign exchange, but have the potential to earn it as well. Shahzad Azam Khan has established a recycling plant that processes used PET bottles and converts them into polyester fibre. He says Pakistan entered this field very late, and China and India are already way ahead.

The two giants also import PET waste from different countries, including Gulf countries. They do not export PET waste.

Khan said that local recyclers procure used PET bottles from a group of organised scavengers. His pioneer factory needs 30 tons of used PET material daily, and now there were four more facilities that require another 110 tons of used PET material every day.

He said when there was no recycling facility in Pakistan, it was prudent to allow export of used PET bottles to China. Similarly, banning import of used bottles was also logical, he added. However, now that the domestic demand has increased, allowing export of PET bottles, and banning its imports was illogical.

Khan said if import ban remained in place, all the used PET material available in the region would be booked by India and China and nothing would be available for Pakistan. He said renowned global brands including H&M prefer products made of recycled materials.

Farooq Iftikhar, chairman of All Pakistan LPG Producers Association, said the producers who bought LPG quota from government entities like Sui Southern Gas Company, could not sell the local gas compared to imported LPG due to flawed government policy.

He said the LPG quota was sold in open auction for five years. He said the gas was bought at the prevailing rate by the producer, but the auction amount called signature bonus for five years amounting to several million was paid in advance to the explorer.

The current price of this bonus averages Rs7,500 per ton each time LPG is lifted. This amounts to Rs7.50 per kg or Rs88.50 per 11.8 kg cylinder, he added/

Iftikhar said the producers were forced to buy it at this high rate because the auction rule dictates that every lot would be sold at the highest bid given by any producer. He said the importers took advantage of this rule and quote very high bid for say a small lot of five tons, which automatically increases the price of all others participating in the auction.

“The importer then brings in huge lots from Iran or other countries which are cheaper than domestic gas,” the LPG association chairman said, and added the result was that local production was declining and the imports on the rise.

Abdul Basit, who recently established a state of art poultry product processing plant, said the government has granted duty-free access to processed poultry from Malaysia under the free trade agreement.

He said all multinational fast food chains operating in Pakistan as well as local fast food chains imported processed poultry from Malaysia. He said Pakistani processor could not only match the quality of Malaysian poultry but go a step further.

To achieve this they have to use the spices and additives used in Malaysian processed poultry. He said these spices and additives are subjected to a cumulative duty of 62 percent.

“When Malaysian processed poultry is allowed at zero duty, despite using those dutiable spices and additives, why can Pakistani processors not allowed the same,” he asked. They will not only recapture the entire Pakistani market of processed poultry, but also venture in exports, where the only hitch was the higher cost of spices.

