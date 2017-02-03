-
Copper declines
February 03, 2017
London copper hovered on Thursday below three-month highs hit the session before on prospects of supply disruptions after workers at the world´s biggest copper mine voted to strike.
Workers at BHP Billiton´s Escondida mine in Chile, the world´s biggest copper mine, have voted to reject a company wage offer and go on strike, the union told Reuters.
Any strike is unlikely to start for about a week however, as the miner is likely to request government mediation which would delay the action. "This is surely a sign that the lack of supply disruptions the market experienced last year is over," said ANZ in a report.
"We suspect the risk of disruption is not fully priced in. Therefore strike action will surely see prices push higher.
"Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $5,956.50 a tonne by 0222 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session when prices hit the highest in three months at $6,007.