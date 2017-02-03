Oil prices fell on Thursday after official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles rose sharply, although signs that OPEC and other producers are holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.

Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $56.52 a barrel as of 0410 GMT after settling up $1.22 in the previous session.

Front month futures for West Texas Intermediate were down 33 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $53.55 after climbing $1.07 at the day before.

U.S. crude stocks grew last week by an unexpected 6.5 million barrels to 494.76 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, as refiners let stocks build further in a seasonally slow season for production.

The build in stocks far exceeded analysts´ expectations for an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

