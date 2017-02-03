Bengaluru

Gold hit a more than one-week high on Thursday as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged at its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at $1,216 per ounce as of 0601 GMT after rising to a high of $1,217.17, its highest since Jan. 24, while U.S. gold futures were 0.8 percent higher at $1,218.10. The dollar index edged lower 0.2 percent to 99.468. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but painted a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy that suggested it was on track to tighten monetary policy this year.

"The sharp rebound after a pull down below $1,200 and the Asian pricing model, despite the Chinese New Year, seem favourable and we see a lot of bullish signals," said Spencer Campbell, general manager with Kaloti Precious Metals, Singapore.

