Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar slipped to its lowest levels since mid-November on Thursday after the Federal Reserve disappointed investors hoping for a more hawkish policy stance, while the Australian dollar rallied after data showing a record trade surplus. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, slipped 0.2 percent to 99.457 , after earlier dropping as low as 99.427, its lowest since Nov. 14. Against the yen, the dollar skidded 0.6 percent to 112.62 , moving closer to Tuesday´s low of 112.08, while the euro added 0.2 percent to $1.0793.The yen extended gains and touched its session high as the 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to 0.115 percent, its highest since January 2016, following slack demand at an auction of the maturity.

"We´re still seeing long-term guys buying the dollar on dips, expecting it to eventually recover on interest rate differentials between Japan and the U.S.," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.

"But sometimes, it´s a short-term market." The Fed on Wednesday presented a relatively upbeat view of the U.S. economy at its first meeting since President Donald Trump took office, though the dollar came off session highs overnight when policymakers noted some market-based measures of inflation were still low.

0



0







Dollar slips was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183567-Dollar-slips/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar slips" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183567-Dollar-slips.