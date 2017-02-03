SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures eased on Thursday as the market took a breather following its biggest one-day rally in a month, driven by short-covering and technical buying.

Corn and soybeans also lost ground after closing higher on Wednesday. Grain and oilseed markets were unable to rise further with plentiful global supplies and improved outlook for South America crops capping gains.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract gave up 0.2 percent to $4.33 a bushel by 0311 GMT after Wednesday´s three percent rise, the biggest since Dec. 27. Soybeans fell 0.2 percent to $10.35 a bushel and corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel.

"The weather in Argentina is largely favourable for soybeans and corn, apart from some localized flooding," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale.

"Trade disputes between U.S. and its major agricultural importers like Mexico and China can become another negative catalyst for prices in the near term.

"Soybeans, which climbed to a six-month high last month, are coming under pressure with the weather now improving in Argentina.

