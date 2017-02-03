Stocks tallied their second straight session of gains on Thursday, led by energy shares as global oil prices rose, while better-than-expected economic and trade data helped allay growth fears, dealers said.

“Market carried momentum and opened higher with the index heavy oils, leading early gains as investors tracked rise in global crude, while sideboards in autos, steel and pharmaceutical sectors also aided to the positive move,” said Ali Raza, analyst at Elixir Securities.

The KSE 100-share Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 0.42 percent or 210.11 points to close at 49,665.97 points. KSE 30-share Index gained 0.33 percent or 88.75 points to end at 26,744.29 points. As many as 426 scrips were active; of which 199 increased, 213 decreased and 14 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 447.243 million as compared to 356.136 million shares a day earlier. Analyst Abrar Juma at Global Research said bargain hunters dominated the market as local bourse continued the bullish spell for the second consecutive day.

Juma said later in the day the Index became a victim of profit-taking, which erased all the gains to bring it into negative; however oil sector saved the day in final hours of trading after surge in global crude prices.

Highlight of the day was Pakistan State Oil that closed at its upper price limit on reported local buying ahead of its earnings announcement over the weekend. Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Development Company, up 1.1 percent, bounced back from bottom, while Fauji Fertilizer, down 1.2 percent, traded marginally lower on news of government’s decision to offload its stake in Mari Petroleum, which surged 4.1 percent.

Analysts foresee a volatile session with the benchmark KSE-100 Index likely hovering near 50,000 in a 300-400 points range. “We expect flows to continue to guide direction, while earnings announcements due next week are to keep interest alive in the wider market with oils along with financials possibly seeing most interest,” Raza added.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, include Wyeth Pakistan, up Rs215.55 to end at Rs4,526.55/share and Bata Pakistan, rising Rs204 to close at Rs4,294/share. Companies, reflecting highest losses, include Rafhan Maize, down Rs137 to end at Rs7,500/share and Phillip Morris Pakistan, falling Rs40 to close at Rs2,600/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost steels with a turnover of 57.677 million shares. The scrip inched up 60 paisas to close at Rs14.73/share. K-Electric Limited was second with a turnover of 42.78 million shares. It increased 13 paisas to end at Rs10.41/share. TRG Pakistan was third with a turnover of 32.448 million shares. It rose Rs1.83 to finish at Rs58.63/share.

