Forex reserves fall to $22.434blnFebruary 03, 2017Print : Business
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 3.4 percent to $22.434 billion in the week ending January 27 over the last week, the central bank said on Thursday.
The reserves amounted $23.246 billion a week earlier, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The forex reserves, held by the SBP, decreased $790 million to $17.594 billion on the back of external debt servicing. The central bank’s reserves stood at $18.384 billion in the previous week.
The country repaid its outstanding debt worth $500 million to the Chinese state administration of foreign exchange last week. The net foreign reserves of commercial banks slightly dropped to $4.841 billion as against $4.862 billion a week ago.