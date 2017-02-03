KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 3.4 percent to $22.434 billion in the week ending January 27 over the last week, the central bank said on Thursday.

The reserves amounted $23.246 billion a week earlier, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The forex reserves, held by the SBP, decreased $790 million to $17.594 billion on the back of external debt servicing. The central bank’s reserves stood at $18.384 billion in the previous week.

The country repaid its outstanding debt worth $500 million to the Chinese state administration of foreign exchange last week. The net foreign reserves of commercial banks slightly dropped to $4.841 billion as against $4.862 billion a week ago.

