PBC stresses continuation of concessionary exports to UK

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has emphasised upon continuation of GSP plus or a similar arrangement with the UK post-Brexit, as duty concessionary export to UK covers around 96 percent or $1.5 billion annually.

In its report on ‘Post-Brexit Feasibility of a Pakistan-UK Free Trade Agreement’ issued on Thursday, the PBC said the impact of Brexit is likely to be significant because UK is the fourth largest export market for the country. The council suggested that Islamabad should proceed aggressively while negotiating for signing an FTA with the UK. “Though signing an FTA will not lead to achieving sustainable long term growth in exports to the UK, considering Pakistan’s current export portfolio, it will enable Pakistan to defend its current market share in the UK market,” the report said.

The report, however, expressed reservations that the FTA, was likely to result in growth of imports from the UK, thus negatively impacting Pakistan’s trade surplus with the former in the long run.

Pakistan exported goods worth $1.573 billion to the UK and imported goods worth $611 million, resulting in a $962 million merchandise trade surplus in 2015. The PBC also recommended exploring ways to increase their trade in services.

The report pointed out that in the aftermath of Brexit, Pakistani exports to Italy and Cyprus were expected to decline by the amount that was previously re-exported by these countries to the UK. “Pakistan must ensure that these exports are smoothly diverted to the UK,” the report added.

The UK is expected to exit the EU by 2019; Pakistan should initiate the process of concessionary trade regime as early as possible, the report suggested. The report pointed out that the trade data of 2015 between the two countries recorded discrepancy at $103 million for Pakistan’s exports and $178 million for imports. Both statistics were underreported by Islamabad relative to its counterpart. The PBC recommended that both the countries must do away with discrepancies in their reported trade data, which weaken the foundations of bilateral trade policy.

