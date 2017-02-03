PM says improving compliance to increase share in global trade

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the country is adopting global trade and industry standards to increase their share in the international market.

“Pakistan is looking forward to enhanced interaction with the international organisations in order to adopt and implement best international practices for increasing the country’s share in international trade,” Prime Minister Sharif told Arancha Gonzalez, executive director (ED) of International Trade Centre (ITC) at a meeting.

“The ED’s visit to Pakistan followed the first-ever visit of the DG (Director General) WTO (World Trade Organization), which underscores Pakistan’s commitment to participation in multilateral trade as a responsible, effective and positive member of the international community,” he said in a statement.

The PM also extended gratitude for the support of ITC to the government of Pakistan in various trade initiatives, technical assistance and capacity building projects, enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to participate in global trade.

He informed the executive director of the government’s efforts that stabilised Pakistan’s economy, “(which) is on its way to achieve higher growth in the coming months.” The premier thanked the director for inaugurating the first ever ‘SheTrades’ seminar in Pakistan. “Government is fully committed to the empowerment of women at the broadest level and enhancing their participation in international trade,” he said. “We are currently devising a national e-commerce policy for which the federal ministers of finance, commerce and IT (information and technology) are jointly working.” Gonzalez said that Pakistan’s economy has achieved stability and is further improving after the improved security and law and order situation in the country.

“Massive investments in improving the country’s infrastructure, especially the roads and communication networks, have started giving dividends,” she said. Director ITC appreciated the government’s concrete steps, which have reduced power shortages, paving the way for ensuring enhanced economic activities.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan as executive director ITC and what I have seen is a country on the move, a country that has made enormous progress on stabilising the macroeconomic situation of the country, in improving the infrastructure and improving the security,” she said. “All these are essential ingredients to ensure that trade, business and growth can happen and that this growth can translate into benefits for the ordinary men and women in Pakistan.”

Gonzalez said the ITC is supporting Pakistan in simplifying trade rules and boosting the competitiveness of small and medium enterprises. Khuram Dastgir Khan, minister for commerce, Muhammad Saeed, senior advisor ITC, Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to the WTO and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

0



0







PM says improving compliance to increase share in global trade was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183557-PM-says-improving-compliance-to-increase-share-in-global-trade/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PM says improving compliance to increase share in global trade" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183557-PM-says-improving-compliance-to-increase-share-in-global-trade.