Punjab revenue dept to receive Rs5bln from FBR

Input adjustment tax claims

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is expected to receive at least five billion rupees from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on account of claims related to the input adjustment tax pending for the past four years, a top official said.

Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of PRA told The News that reconciliation on input tax amount would start from coming Tuesday.

“We are expecting minimum Rs5 billion from the FBR (pending since July 2012),” Siddiqui said. “Actual figure will come up after the completion of reconciliation process.”

He said the federal and provincial tax authorities reached an agreement on taxpayers’ data sharing, “which is a milestone for broadening the tax base in Pakistan.”

Chairman PRA said parameters regarding the input tax adjustment were decided under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the two bodies. “After the implementation of these parameters, taxpayers shall be at ease in claiming refunds.”

Siddiqui further said the MOU would be helpful in getting the taxpayers rid of double taxation and settling the claims of billions of rupees. “Our aim is to facilitate the taxpayers and remove the hurdles.”

Under the agreement, the FBR and PRA will scrutinise each other claims for necessary verification on priority basis.

Out of three fields (invoice number and date and tax amount) in sales tax invoices, at least two should match and this should be sufficient for the purposes of verification. In case, the invoice number and date match but the tax amount does not match, the lesser of the two amounts will be considered verified, according to the agreement.

In case of import goods declaration (GDs), the customs station code, GD no, and date are material particulars. Of these three fields, if the customs station code and GD no match, this should be sufficient for verification purposes. In case of GDs so verified, if the amount in return and that in the GD are different, the lower amount will be considered verified. However, in case the customs station code is missing, the GD no should be verified for matching purposes.

The MOU further stated that as an ongoing exercise the exchange of data between FBR and PRA will be done in the first week after the end of each quarter.

Moreover, both the tax administrations will conduct verification by the second week after end of each quarter and meeting will be held between the two administrations to finalise the adjustment claims in the month following the end of each quarter.

It said Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Ltd – managing federal and provincial tax payers’ data – should provide verifiable customs and sales Tax data to both PRA and FBR, “as and when required by them, without any delay or excuse.”

The amounts agreed as verified in the joint committee meetings of FBR and PRA should be reported to the respective tax administration. Similarly, the amounts not verified, for example electricity and gas bills, should be reported to senior management (member/chairman) for further direction regarding examination by the accounting committee.

The procedure provided in the MOU for reference of unresolved issues to the accounting committee should be followed after deliberations.

Under the agreement, the senior management of the FBR and PRA should meet frequently (on quarterly basis) for better coordination and resolution of issues concerning the tax administrations and taxpayers.

