Cold, dry weather to prevail

Islamabad: Met office Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning hours. Continental air would prevail over most parts of the country during next 48 hours. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting northern areas of the country.

Condolence reference held

MARDAN: A condolence reference was held on Tuesday for the former president of the Mardan Press Club. Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar, former provincial minister Hafiz Akhtar Ali, SP Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, Mardan Press Club President Mohammad Bashir Adil, General Secretary Jamal Hoti and others were also present on the occasion.

No amendment to blasphemy law: minister

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Haj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday ruled out amending the blasphemy law. "I want to make it clear that the government is not going to amend the blasphemy law," he told reporters here. Sardar Yousuf was talking to reporters after his visit to Saudi Arabia to finalise the Haj quota for pilgrims. The amendment to the blasphemy law, which carries death sentence for its offenders, was introduced in 1992. "Before incorporation of this amendment in law, the offenders used to escape justice but now this is not the case and justice is being done in accordance with Shariah," said the minister. He said there was no consideration in the power corridors to amend the blasphemy law.

KP govt has declared Mardan

jail central prison: district nazim

By our correspondent

MARDAN: District Nazim Himayatullah Mayar said on Tuesday that the provincial government had declared the Mardan jail a Central Prison. Talking to reporters at the Mardan Press Club, he said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home and Tribal Affairs Department informed the district government through a letter that the Mardan jail had been declared Central Prison. It may be mentioned that on September 3, 2016 the Apex Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a meeting decided to declare the newly constructed district jail a high security jail. The meeting decided that the terrorists who were languishing in other jails would be shifted to this high security jail.

Security, political officials visit Mohmand Agency

By our correspondent

GHALLANAI: Security and political officials on Tuesday visited the bordering areas with Afghanistan and visited the forward positions of security forces and Levies force. Wing Commander 201 Mohmand Rifles Lieutenant Colonel Imtiaz, Assistant Political Agent Baizai Sub-division Pir Abdullah Shah and other officials of the political administration accompanied the PA during the visit.

