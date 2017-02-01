ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday was told that influential people have got their plots transferred from un-developed to developed sectors of Islamabad in violation of rules.

The sub-committee also sought details of the housing societies which get subsidy from the government in the shape of land or cash. The meeting was chaired by its Convener Shafqat Mehmood in which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) gave briefing.

The CDA told the sub-committee that under the government policy, two plots each were allotted to top bureaucrats of grade 22 and judges while other government employees were given one plot each.

The audit officials told the committee that under the new policy of allotment of 2016, all the government employees will only get one plot. They told the committee that the CDA has allotted plots to 53 officials who come into the CDA on deputation.

The committee sought details of allotment of plots by the CDA to these 53 officials. The audit officials told the committee that the prime minister had issued directives for special audit of the CDA for previous 10 years.

The CDA told the sub-committee that quota for journalists has been reduced from two to one percent. It said working journalists were facing injustice while plots were allotted to those who run dummy newspapers.

The CDA officials told the committee that the Information Ministry send the list of the journalists and the plots allotted to them on seniority basis. The officials of the Ministry of Information told the committee that criteria has been devised under which only those Islamabad based journalists are eligible who had experience of 20 years.

Shafqat Mehmood observed that the some people were printing more than one newspapers to get plots but the Ministry of Information was silent on it. The committee sought the record of those who get more than one plots and also those housing societies which got subsidies from government either in shape of cash or land.

The committee also sought report from the government on subsidies to the Police Foundation Housing Society, IB Housing Society and Media Town.

