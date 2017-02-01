MANSEHRA: A local judge on Tuesday handed over two brothers to the police on a three-day physical remand in the murder case of the mother of three children. Anila Bibi was burnt to death in Chitta Batta village in district on Monday.

The police had arrested Mohammad Javed and his brother Naseer in connection with the murder. They were produced before the local judge. Civil Judge Sheraz Firdaus after hearing the persecutor handed over the suspects to police. "We have launched multipronged investigation to find the exact reasons behind the coldblooded murder of the woman," Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Jadoon told reporters here.He said police were also investigating as to why Mohammad Fayyaz, the husband of victim Anila Bibi, had killed Banaras whose brothers Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Naseer were arrested by police on the identification of 10-year-old son of the victim. "We have also received the mobile phone data of the victim, which would also help in getting valuable information in the case," said Jadoon.He added that statement of the father-in-law of victim woman would also be recorded as his son Mohammad Fayyaz was still behind bars in a murder case."We have also been following forensic evidence and postmortem report in our investigation," Jadoon added.He said police were doing its best and arrested both suspects within six hours of the tragic incident.

