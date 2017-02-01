ISLAMABAD: Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafique Rajwana called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday. The governor congratulated the finance minister on excellent performance of economy which has been acknowledged by the international financial institutions. He discussed issues relating to higher education in Punjab with the Finance Minister.

The finance minister said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He recalled that when the present government assumed office in 2013, Pakistan’s economy was in a precarious situation and international experts were predicting that it would take five years to stabilise Pakistan’s economy. The Finance Minister said that contrary to those predictions Pakistan has managed to achieve macroeconomic stability within two and a half years due to the efforts of the present government.

