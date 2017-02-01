PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested more alleged fraudsters for depriving innocent people of Rs231 million.A statement issued here on Tuesday said that NAB arrested Raja Muhammad Saeed of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Faran Abbas, manager operations of JS Bank, Taxila, Sardar Ghulam Murtaza, tehsildar, Hairpur, and Mian Muhammad Irfan, patwari, Haripur. The accused were involved in defrauding innocent people of Rs231 million.The NAB initiated inquiry against the accused persons upon receipt of complaints, the communique said, adding, the accused persons swindled hard earned money and properties in the garb of property business in Rawalpindi and Haripur.

"They showed high value land at the time of agreement and transferred low value lands at different places after receiving money from the victims," it added. The NAB (KP) has already arrested six co-accused including Mehtab Ali Qureshi of Rawalpindi, Bostan Khan of Haripur, Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah of Taxila, Malik Habib of Haripur and Adil Shaukat alias Major Adil alias Adnan Ali Shah of Rawalpindi in the instant case, against whom the reference is under trial in the court.

