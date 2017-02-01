FAISALABAD: Though the trade volume between Pakistan and Denmark is improving, it is not depicting the real potential and could be improved further as there are huge investment opportunities in Pakistan, said Danish Mission in Islamabad Deputy Head Jakob Rogild Jakobsen.

Addressing the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan was a huge market, which offered excellent opportunities to Danish businessmen in various sectors, particularly the textile sector. He said that the two countries had been enjoying historical friendship and traditional cooperation in many fields for the last many years but more efforts were needed to further strengthen the ties by holding business-to-business meetings and exchange of trade delegations. He said that Pakistan had great untapped potential, which could be well utilised by cementing relationship between the business communities of the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, PTEA chairman Ajmal Farooq termed Denmark an important trading partner in the European Union. Both countries were the potential economies but the bilateral trade between them was negligible, which must be enhanced, he added.

He said that there were many significant opportunities for Pakistani and Danish businesses to create long lasting and highly valuable commercial partnerships. He said that the Pakistani textile exporters had been traditionally concentrating on European and American markets in the past and had built good reputation in home textiles.

He said: “We feel that it is the right time to redesign the existing trade strategies to have a wider and pragmatic cooperation in trade and investment. We want to build a new relationship focused on common business interests.”

He stressed the need for frequent exchange of trade delegations, B2B interactions and establishment of display centres in both countries to further strengthen the trade ties. He appreciated the Danish government’s support to Pakistan in securing GSP Plus status and hoped for similar type of assistance and cooperation from it in future as well.

0



0







Pakistan has great untapped potential: Danish envoy was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183221-Pakistan-has-great-untapped-potential-Danish-envoy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan has great untapped potential: Danish envoy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183221-Pakistan-has-great-untapped-potential-Danish-envoy.