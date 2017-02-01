Says Punjab govt would have to have its own system instead of depending on DRAP; it is time to fix health dept shortcomings

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed the steps to ensure the use of registered stents in hospitals.

According to a handout, the chief minister said that instead of depending on the Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan, the Punjab government would have to introduce its own system and for this purpose, a letter should be dispatched to the federal government and a plan be evolved at the earliest.

He directed the hospital authorities to ensure implantation of registered stents at any cost and added that use of unregistered stents was lamentable and illegal.

He said investigation against the companies should be completed at the earliest and nobody could be allowed to play with the health of the people. He said it was time to streamline the affairs of the health department and fix all shortcomings.

The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan CEO Dr Aslam participated in the meeting through video link from Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited the Ittefaq Hospital and inquired after Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt. The CM presented a bouquet to the minister and prayed for his early recovery.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Tuesday which reviewed steps for further improving the affairs of vegetable markets of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Shahbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has taken a number of steps for providing facilities in vegetable markets. He said it is the responsibility of the departments concerned to run the affairs of vegetable markets in the best manner. He directed that matters pertaining to vegetable markets should be speedily settled and provision of best facilities be assured there. Also, a delegation of Chinese investors led by Wang Helin called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to safe city project and investment in Punjab.

Shahbaz Sharif said that work on the safe city project is in progress at fast track and besides Lahore, six other cities have also been included in the project because this project is of paramount importance regarding provision of peaceful atmosphere to citizens.

He said several Chinese companies are making investment in various projects in Punjab and increasing cooperation between Chinese firms and Punjab will result in enhancement of economic ties between both the countries. Head of the Chinese delegation Wang Helin said: “We want to work with the Punjab government as the CM’s speed and vision are praiseworthy.”

