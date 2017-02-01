ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that NAB has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to enhance cooperation in eradication of corruption and oversee transparency in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan.

“Corruption is a poison which not only causes delays in early completion of development projects but also inflicts huge losses on the national exchequer and it also increases inflation in the country decreasing the buying power of the common man,” he said while chairing a meeting at NAB headquarters.

He said that NAB had proposed to the Ministry of Law and Justice that legislation such as ‘Whistle Blowing Protection Act’ was imperative and obligatory for the government under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC). “The prime minister and federal cabinet have approved the draft of ‘Whistle Blower Protection Bill’ which will now be sent to the National Assembly of Pakistan for further necessary action,” he added.

He said that the basic objective of freedom of information and ‘Whistle Blower Protection Act’ was to empower the citizens. “An informed citizen is better equipped to keep necessary vigil on the instruments of governance and make the government more accountable,” he added.

He said that NAB is religiously following its new standard operating procedure to rationalise the workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases.

He said that NAB had devised Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS) to review and evaluate the performance of all NAB Regional Bureaus on annual basis in order to know their strengths and weaknesses.

In order to improve the quality of investigations as well as the professional capacity of Investigation officers (IOs), NAB has devised Combined Investigation Team (CIT) and Internal Accountability Mechanism (IAM) to expedite monitoring and evaluation of all levels of work force in NAB,” he added.

He said that NAB is determined to weed out inefficiency, misconduct, malpractice and violation of laid down SOPs/Rules and bring a bad name to the organisation.

