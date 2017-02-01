LAHORE: After having fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to enforce his executive order on “extreme vetting”, US President Donald Trump has appointed Dana Boente in her place.

Dana Boente, who was nominated by former president Obama on October 8, 2015 and confirmed by the Senate two months later in December 2015, was once a law clerk to Illinois State’s Chief District Judge Waldo Ackerman in 1982. Boente has spent 33 years at the Justice Department as a career public servant.

