Donald Trump has already issued five executive orders

Roosevelt issued 3,721 orders, Harrison a single one

LAHORE: Since assuming charge on January 20 this year, American President Donald Trump has already passed five executive orders, the most important being the recent one that has banned residents of seven Muslim countries from entering the US due to security concerns.

Although this directive was stayed by a federal court on January 28, 2017, White House is seemingly adamant to go ahead with its plans despite all protests and “hurdles”. By definition, executive orders are legally binding directives given by the president, acting as the head of the Executive Branch, to Federal Administrative Agencies.

These executive orders are generally used to direct federal agencies and officials in their execution of Congressionally-established laws or policies.

Many political analysts assert that a US president can issue such directives under the inherent powers that his powerful office holds to deal with certain matters of foreign policy too.

A recent “Voice of America” report on the subject states: “President Donald Trump has signed many documents in his first week in office.

The documents set out Trump’s policies on healthcare and international trade, among other things. Some of these measures are called executive orders. Others are considered White House or presidential memoranda. Both executive orders and memoranda have what is known as the “force of law’. In other words, they have the same power as legislation approved by Congress and signed by the president. But there are differences”.

The media house report adds: “Executive orders are numbered and published in the Federal Register, the official record of actions of the United States government. Memoranda do not need to be published in the Federal Register. Executive orders must identify whether the order is based on the US Constitution or a law.

They must also tell the cost of carrying out the order. Memoranda do not have to state such a cost, unless it is more than $100 million. Every president except one has signed executive orders and memoranda. The exception is William Henry Harrison, who served just one month in office. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the only president who served more than two terms, signed 3,721 executive orders – more than anyone else. Most of them dealt with measures to help the country fight the Great Depression and World War II”.

The “Voice of America” maintains: “Some of these executive orders are signed because a president was dealing with a Congress unwilling to pass legislation that he wants. Others express the president’s opinions about a subject of importance. Together these documents tell about American history and the goals of each president and the times in which he served”.

The documents of the Office of US Federal Register, material under the control of National Archives and Records Administration and consequent reports of media houses like the USA Today and CNN show that the 32nd US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had issued the most number of executive orders - 3,721 in total - between March 4, 1933 and April 12, 1945. On the contrary, President William Henry Harrison had not issued a single executive order during his stipulated tenure.

Here follows the list of all US presidents with the number of their executive orders in brackets: George Washington (8), John Adams (one only), Thomas Jefferson (4), James Madison (one only), James Monroe (one only), John Quincy Adams (3), Andrew Jackson (12), Martin Van Buren (10), William Henry Harrison (Zero), John Tyler (17), James Polk (18), Zachary Taylor (5), Millard Fillmore (12), Franklin Pierce (35), James Buchanan (16), Abraham Lincoln (48), Andrew Johnson (79), Ulysses Grant (217), Rutherford Hayes (92), James Garfield (6), Chester Arthur (96), Grover Cleveland (113 Executive Orders during his first tenure), Benjamin Harrison (143), Grover Cleveland (140 Executive Orders during his second tenure), William McKinley (185), Theodore Roosevelt (1,081), William Howard Taft (724), Woodrow Wilson (1,803), Warren Harding (522), Calvin Coolidge (1,203), Herbert Hoover (968), Franklin Delano Roosevelt (3,721), Harry Truman (907), Dwight Eisenhower (484), John Kennedy (214), Lyndon B. Johnson (325), Richard Nixon (346), Gerald Ford (169), Jimmy Carter (320), Ronald Reagan (381), George Bush Senior (166), Bill Clinton (364), George Bush Junior (291) and Barack Obama (275).

