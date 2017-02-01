Says Pakistan, India can go to nuclear war if Kashmir not resolved

WASHINGTON: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday warned the Trump administration against putting Pakistan on the list of travel ban, saying that the move would create hostilities between the two countries.

“As far as the travel ban is concerned, I believe it only has detrimental effects on the countries it has included and if that is extended to Pakistan, it will create hostilities,” Bilawal said while addressing a function at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) here on Tuesday. He said putting Pakistan on such a list would be a very negative indicator that the United States was turning away from those very ideals that it stood for. He said the alleged ban on Muslims seemed to be extremely controversial.

“For my generation of progressive Muslims in the world, it is really discouraging to see countries responding to fears from others in such a way. We have learned through history that this is not the way to deal with such issues.

“A few criminals should not be allowed to spoil the situation for everyone. It is very discouraging for those out there in the Muslim world fighting extremism.” To a question, he said there was no visible success in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s internal and foreign policies. He said there would be no peace in the region unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved. He said Pakistan and India could go to a nuclear war if the dispute was not resolved. He urged a quick and just solution to the dispute. He said South Asia should be a hub of energy and economic activities, but the disputed territory of Kashmir stood as a bone of contention between the two nuclear powers. He urged the audience to consider Pakistan part of solution to the problem and not the problem itself.

Regarding water dispute between the two countries, he hoped that the Indian government would not use water as a weapon against Pakistan. Pakistan, he acknowledged, had a lot to answer when it came to treating minorities and said the PPP would do legislation for the protection of minorities after coming into power.

