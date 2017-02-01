Islamabad

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said promotion of language and literature can play instrumental role in creating an extremism free society.

He was speaking at back to back three meetings held here separately with the heads of National Book Foundation (NBF) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and Urdu Science Board (USB) who gave detailed briefing about the working performance and future projects of their respective departments.

NHLH Federal Secretary Amir Hasan Joint Secretaries Syed Junaid Ikhlaq Mashhood Mirza and other senior officials of the division attended the meeting.

While, NBF Managing Director Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed, Director General USB Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, NLPD Director General Iftikhar Arif were also present on the occasion. During the meetings Irfan Siddiqui urged the literary organizations to work vigorously for promotion of Urdu as well as regional languages in the country.

He said the Endowment Fund of Rs500 million announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would be utilised for the development of literary organisations and resolving their issues.

