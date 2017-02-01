Islamabad

Roots International Schools nationwide has organised open day - Story telling through Puppetry under the umbrella of Arts and cultural Society and Puppetry Club, says a press release.

Using a puppet to tell a story is a wonderful technique that can lead children to discover the joy of literature and learning. Puppets can be used “anyway, anywhere, and anytime” to bring stories to life and to spark young imaginations.

It doesn’t take a professional puppeteer or an expensive puppet to make storytelling with puppets “work.” Puppets can be made out of anything from catalogs to paper cups and from envelopes to plastic straws. If you use your imagination, the possibilities are almost endless. Even the simplest, hand-made puppet can be thrilling for a young child. This is the only way students can show case their creativity.

Telling stories with puppets can also be a terrific technique for new storytellers. Knowing that the audience is focusing on the puppet can help a beginning storyteller to relax and have more fun with their stories. The art of storytelling is about bringing stories to life, and puppets provide us with a great way to do just that. Puppets help students associate a creature or character with them and help them use their imagination in effectively portraying it. The puppets are a great way to teach your students with long lasting lessons. Students made their favorite cartoon characters through colorful papers.

