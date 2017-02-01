Rawalpindi

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized huge quantity of narcotics weighing nine tons worth Rs9 billion in international market while conducting 11 operations across the country.

The force also arrested 13 accused including four females allegedly involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 1.7 tons of Heroin, 7.1 tons Opium and 219 kg Hashish. According to ANF spokesman ANF Quetta in an intelligence based operation carried out at Qilla Abdullah seized 1,728 kg Heroin and 7,142 kg Opium.

ANF Lahore while intercepting a suspected Toyota Corolla car near MCB Bank, Mian Plaza, Johar Town, Lahore recovered four kg Hashish and arrested three persons on board identified as Rana Falak Sher, Muhammad Javed, residents of Gujranwala and Atta Ullah Khan resident of Peshawar.

In another operation by ANF Lahore Muhammad Faisal and a lady accomplice Naseem Bibi both resident of Lahore were arrested while travelling on a motorcycle near Gourmet Bakers, G-1 Market, Johar Town, Lahore, along with seven kg Hashish.

In another operation ANF Lahore arrested a local drug peddler from Adda 214, Mankera, Bhakkar, namely Saleem Khan resident of Bhakkar recovering one kg Hashish and one kg Opium.

ANF Peshawar during search of a passenger bus near Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar arrested two persons identified as Abdul Aziz and Mushood both residents of Khyber Agency and recovered one kg Hashish.

In another operation ANF Peshawar arrested a female drug carrier namely Rani Bibi resident of Bahawalpur besides recovering one kg Hashish. She was held near Zakuri Pull GT Road Peshawar while travelling in a passenger van.

In another operation two females allegedly involved in drug trafficking namely Lewaday Bibi and Salma Bibi resident of Lahore were arrested on recovery of six kg Hashish. They were travelling in passenger bus near main Motorway Toll Plaza Peshawar.

ANF Karachi acting on a tip off raided a site near Daewoo Bus Stand Super Highway Karachi and seized an abandoned bag containing 10.1 kg Heroin. In another operation ANF Karachi raided a premises situated in Qabli Bazar Nazimabad No2 Karachi and seized seven kg Heroin 19 Kg Hashish and two kg Opium.

An accused identified as Yar Muhammad resident of Karachi was also arrested. In another operation ANF on pursuance of information apprehended an accused identified as Ghulam Azam r o Jamshoro and recovered 11 kg Hashish.

He was arrested from PSO Petrol Pump National Highway Kotri Jamshoro area. On information of the accused ANF Karachi raided a premises situated at Kachi Abadi, Khada Colony, Kotri, Jamshoro and seized 169 kg Hashish.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a parcel booked for UK from a courier service office and seized 130 gram Heroin concealed inside cooking items. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.

