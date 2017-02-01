Islamabad

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yusuf Tuesday underscored the importance of error free Quranic verses and the need for preservation of old pages of such sacred material.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Provincial Quranic Board here at the religious ministry. The main objective of the meeting was to discuss adoption of standard copy and paper for sacred book Quran.

In the next meeting it would be finalised with the consultation of all stakeholders. Secretary Additional Secretary of Religious Affairs Representatives of provincial Quran board officials of Auqaf Department attended the meeting.

