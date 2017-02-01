Islamabad

The 36th scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors of Bahria University was held here on Tuesday in video conference room at the Bahria University Head Office here.

The meeting was chaired by Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah NI(M), Chief of Naval Staff/ Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University and attended by the board members, with detailed agenda.

The Heads of Constituent Units of Bahria University, Karachi Campus and Lahore Campus attended meeting through video link. A detailed briefing was given on the spate of progress on various ongoing projects, with special reference to expansion of academic areas, new infra structures, financial audits and additional educational facilities in various campuses. Chairman BOG appreciated the progress in academic standards in the university in time with its vision and mission.

