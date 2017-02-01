BISP holds international conference on NSER today

Islamabad

To share successes and experiences of the National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) is organising an international conference on NSER today (February 1) in the BISP secretariat.

The conference, to be attended by international and national experts, academicians, researchers, activists and government officials, will extensively cover the process of designing and implementation of NESR besides discussing the challenges of conducting nation-wide survey and importance of National Socio Economic Registry for Pakistan's development and evolution.

The day-long mega event will feature detailed presentations on different phases of NESR, national and international experiences, models of data sharing, experience of partnerships with public and private institutions and usage of NESR for BISP and other government initiatives.

As the major social safety net programme of the Government of Pakistan, BISP maintains the National Socioeconomic Registry — a database containing information on the socioeconomic status of over 27 million households (HH) across Pakistan except two agencies of FATA.

The registry was created as a result of a Poverty Scorecard Survey (PSC), the first of its kind, undertaken in the years 2010-11. Survey covered almost 87 per cent population of the entire country. The registry enables BISP to identify eligible households through the application of a Proxy Means Test (PMT), to scientifically calculate the poverty levels of the households, that determines welfare status of the household on a scale between 0-100.

BISP data or NSER is used for provision of BISP benefits, including but not limited to, cash transfers, conditional and unconditional, to eligible beneficiaries. Additionally, BISP data is used by many other social development programs and initiatives launched by various provincial governments, donors, INGOs, NGOs and research organisations.

More than 40 other programmes and initiatives have benefitted from BISP’s data till date. Most recently, the Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance (PMNHI) and Prime Minister’s Interest Free Loan (PMIFL) schemes and Punjab Social Protection Authority used BISP’s data, for launching their respective initiatives.

In future, it is expected that every programme, government, semi-government and non-government would be using NSER to avoid duplication of benefits, introduce efficiency in social protection programmes, convert from un-targeted to targeted subsidies and exact identification of population affected by disasters, including floods, earthquakes etc, for direct and effective interventions in addition to utilizing data for research purposes.

The conference will also highlight the extensive process of NSER updation, another milestone achieved by BISP. Keeping in view the transient nature of population around the poverty line and the internationally accepted phenomenon of change in HHs demographic profile over time, the BISP is carrying out NSER Update is to be carried out in two phases, i.e. Pilot Phase and National Rollout. Pilot Phase in 16 districts, along with Value-for-Money paper, would be finalised by May 2017, after which BISP will initiate the preparations for National Rollout.

The new survey tools introduced for updated NSER will have new variables such as rural and urban variable, gender variable and location variable (Agro-Climatic Zones) besides introducing control questions to verify information, questions to design complementary initiatives and addition of filters for verification. In addition to that, the new Poverty Scorecard will now include question on chronic diseases, vocational training, micro-finance, characteristics of labor market and access to justice.

The BISP plans to cover the whole country equally in the upcoming survey with no area to be left out. The target is to complete the update of NSER by February 2018, before the next general elections.

0



0







BISP holds international conference on NSER today was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 01, 2017 and was last updated on February 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183197-BISP-holds-international-conference-on-NSER-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "BISP holds international conference on NSER today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183197-BISP-holds-international-conference-on-NSER-today.